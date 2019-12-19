CNN New Day has been all-in on President Donald Trump’s controversial comments from Wednesday night’s political rally when he mockingly suggested that recently deceased former Congressman John Dingell was “looking up” from hell in his home state of Michigan. And one can reasonably understand why. It is outrageous for any individual to make fun of a grieving family or “counter-punching” someone who has been dead for nearly a year.

During the 8 AM hour, co-host Alisyn Camerota brought these comments to the pro-Trump contributor and former Congressman Rick Santorum who did the old “we love what President Trump does but don’t like what he says” refrain so often heard on cable news on days after Trump says something so outrageous.

Santorum opened by saying he knows John and Debbie Dingell well, calling them “two fine people,” and “very distinguished public servants.” “Frankly, even if they weren’t, you don’t say that. And the reality is, this is, you know, what I say and many Republicans say. We love what our president does. We don’t like often what the president says, particularly when it comes to these types of personal attacks.”

He then called Trump’s dig “bewildering” that Trump would “go into Michigan where John Dingell is still revered — he did a lot for the state of Michigan, and then make that type of comment? It’s not helpful to him. It’s not helpful to his cause.”

“And I wish as many, many Republicans do, that he would stop these gratuitous, nasty personal attacks. There’s plenty of other things he can go after Debbie Dingell on, on her vote or anything else, but not attacking her deceased husband.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]