Rick Scott Dodges Margaret Brennan’s Grilling on ‘Dangerous’ Rhetoric from Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) dodged and deflected questions when pressed on the incendiary rhetoric continuously spewed by former President Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

On Sunday, Scott spoke to CBS’ Margaret Brennan for a Face The Nation interview on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Ian. The conversation eventually turned to the “disturbing rhetoric” from Trump and Greene, for Brennan brought up Trump saying Mitch McConnell “has a death wish,” Trump’s “racist” remark toward McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, and also Greene’s proclamation of “Democrats want Republicans dead, and they have already started the killings.”

“Given the level of security threat right now, would you rebuke those comments?” Brennan asked.

Scott chose not to answer the question. Instead, he went after Vice President Kamala Harris for saying the distribution of federal storm relief would be based on the need for equity.

Scott: “But I think what we got to do is we got to bring everybody together. I’d also say that would vice versa. Harris said yesterday that our day before yesterday that, you know if you if you have a different skin color, you’re going to get relief.” Brennan: “That’s not what the vice president said. She talked about equity and the problem within FEMA. But I’m specifically talking about Marjorie Taylor Greene.” Scott: “No, no, no. Wait, Margaret, let’s make sure. FEMA has to be colorblind. FEMA has to provide support to everybody…”

Scott’s deflection came after a CNN interview where he similarly crouched when asked about Trump’s recent remarks. Brennan stayed on topic as she once challenged Scott by saying, “that’s not a policy dispute, Senator; the language is what I’m talking about. Isn’t that dangerous?”

Scott deflected again with, “I think we all have to figure out how do we start bringing people together and have a common goal to give every American the opportunity to get a great job, their kids to have an education, they believe they can be anything and make sure everybody lives in a safe community.”

“And you would agree that that language doesn’t bring people together?” Brennan asked.

“I believe that what I believe what President Trump was talking about is the fact that we can’t keep spending money,” Scott said, once again dismissing the insulting and provocative nickname Trump came up with for McConnell’s wife. As for Greene’s remarks, Scott went back to attacking Harris.

“I didn’t see what she said. But it’s also not helpful what the Vice President says when she when she thinks that famous gonna treat people differently based on their skin color.”

Watch above via CBS.

