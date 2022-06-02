Royal Biographer Fumes Over ‘Brazen Hussy’ Meghan Markle for Smiling — And of Course, Piers Morgan Agrees

A royal biographer pitched a royal fit over the audacity of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, denouncing her as a “brazen hussy” for daring to smile while riding in a car during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebration, and unsurprisingly, frequent Meghan critic Piers Morgan was more than happy to amplify the insult.

Tom Bower appeared on Morgan’s poorly-rated show, Piers Morgan: Uncensored, to discuss the Jubilee festivities for the monarch’s 70-year reign, the longest in British history. The Queen was only 25 years old when she assumed the throne in 1952.

Meghan and husband Prince Harry were in London but since they have stepped down as working royals, were not present for the iconic royal family balcony appearance but did attend the Trooping of the Colour parade.

In a clip, Morgan tweeted from Bower’s appearance on his show, the host who quit his previous gig on Good Morning Britain after walking off the set in yet another Meghan-related temper tantrum blasted what he called the royal couple’s “rampant hypocrisy.”

Meghan and Harry preached environmentalism, but flew to London in a private jet, Morgan pointed out. “When they do things like this, who buys this nonsense?” he demanded.

Bower replied that Morgan might get “excited” about that issue, but “I get excited about Meghan appearing in this extraordinary hat with a big smile and letting down the window of her car, so she can be seen.”

Meghan had yet to “apologize” for her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Bower continued, in which he claimed she lied multiple times, asking “and why has she come here?”

Is she here to apologize to the Queen or Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, “or is she here to promote herself?” Bower asked.

Bower railed against Meghan’s “big smiles” and “oversized hat,” which he characterized as being designed to “make sure the camera should see her,” and “all part of the ‘Promote Meghan Show.'”

Meghan’s appearance “chips away, I think, at the magic of the monarchy,” said Morgan, totally not being a drama queen at all by equating the “turmoil” in the royal family caused by Prince Andrew’s scandalous association with child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein to Meghan’s accusations of racism among the royals during the Oprah interview.

Bower agreed, saying that the accusations of racism had had a “terrible effect” on the royal family’s reputation.

“And to see her then smiling through the window of a car in which she’s let down the window, and standing close to make sure she’s seen,” said Bower, “without any contrition whatsoever just shows what a brazen hussy she is.”

“Well, your words not mine, but I’m not denying them,” Morgan, who bitterly whined in a 2018 Daily Mail post about Meghan “ghosting” him after she met Prince Harry, replied.

Morgan quoted Bower’s “brazen hussy” remark when he tweeted a clip of the show on Wednesday.

“To see her smiling through the open window of a car, making sure she’s seen without any contrition whatsoever just shows what a brazen hussy she is.” Royal biographer Tom Bower isn’t impressed with Meghan’s appearance in the Jubilee celebrations.@piersmorgan | @TalkTV pic.twitter.com/iJ1GsrVNSe — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) June 2, 2022

Watch the video above, via Talk TV.

