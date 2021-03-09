The most eager and willing to dish out criticism so often seem to be unable to take it.

Take Piers Morgan, for example, co-host of ITV’s Good Morning Britain and professional critic of Meghan Markle. He became so vexed by the words of his fellow presenter Alex Beresford on Tuesday morning that he could not take it anymore — and stormed off the set. We know this because he said, “I can’t do this,” as he stormed off the set.

At issue? The bombshell interview Oprah Winfrey conducted with Prince Harry and his American-born wife Markle, which aired Sunday night in the United States, but on Monday evening in the UK. Morgan made a meal of his commentary on Monday morning, vilifying Markle for what he deemed irresponsible comments that someone in that Royal Family questioned the skin color of their baby, Archie. (Markle’s mother is Black, and her father is white.)

Beresford calmly called out Morgan’s anti-Markle hackery, noting that Morgan had something of a “personal relationship with Meghan Markle” from the past before she cut off the British pundit.

“Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has, but you continue to trash her,” Beresford said.

At that point, Morgan snapped. “Okay, I’m done with this, sorry,” he said as he left the set.

This is absolutely diabolical behavior,” Beresford said. “I’m sorry, but Piers spouts off on a regular basis, and we all have to sit there and listen. 6:30 to 7:30 yesterday was incredibly hard to watch.”

