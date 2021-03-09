‘Good Riddance’: Piers Morgan Dragged By His Many Critics, Defended By Some Fans After Quitting TV Show

Piers Morgan’s critics — as well as some defenders — were out in force amid news he has quit Good Morning Britain after his controversial shots at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

British news outlet ITV announced on Tuesday that “Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.” While their statement declined to go beyond accepting his resignation, the news comes after Morgan walked off the show in anger of being criticized for his commentary on the estranged royal couple.

Ever since Meghan and Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Morgan has been one of the couple’s most vocal critics, blasting them for their “betrayal” of the Royals and claims of racism against them. Morgan is reportedly facing an inquiry from a British broadcasting regulator after numerous complaints over his demeaning Markle remarks, so his detractors are celebrating on Twitter and calling it his comeuppance:

Decent first scalp for Meg https://t.co/y0hHUKP8pp — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) March 9, 2021

Piers is a total snowflake. Doles it out, can’t take it https://t.co/MewzlgUNxA — Martin Daubney (@MartinDaubney) March 9, 2021

I believe Piers Morgan decided to quit his show about as much as I believe Meghan went on a date with him — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) March 9, 2021

😂😂😂😂😂 Dumb ass @piersmorgan trashed Meghan so hard he talked himself out of a job! It’s never smart to walk off the set, son. pic.twitter.com/0HFy7uJESS — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) March 9, 2021

Social media post-Trump feels like the warlords fighting each other for smaller and smaller pieces of turf after a regime’s collapse. ie fun as hell https://t.co/pEdERRaFsx — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) March 9, 2021

And Americans have yet again done the world a massive favor. https://t.co/EMi3mOG3ar — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) March 9, 2021

Piers Morgan, on British TV, said Meghan Markle was lying about having been suicidal. Wow. Then he stormed off the set of his own show. Now he’s been fired from Good Morning Britain. Spare me the semantics. He didn’t quit. He was fired. They’re being nice about it. Good riddance. https://t.co/vGAYLTkGJa — Young Daddy (@Toure) March 9, 2021

Piers Morgan quit his job after 90 seconds of gentle critique but can’t understand why Meghan Markle & Prince Harry quit the Royal Family after several years of racist abuse. White male wealth fragility is a trip. — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) March 9, 2021

Of course, no opinion is universal, and there are those decrying the news and calling it a moment of cancel culture.

. @piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 9, 2021

When every single person on your TV screens is identikit, dull as ditchwater, toeing the line, spouting the same woke nonsense to keep the Twitter cancel culture ghouls happy all day, every day, you’ll all be bored out of your bloody minds. Be careful what you wish for. https://t.co/9rSXSHch2W — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) March 9, 2021

I’ve had my fair share of @piersmorgan rows. I don’t agree with him on everything, but this is ITV pandering to the cancel culture mob. Piers Morgan has quite literally penned a book warning against the censorship of dissenting views and speech, ITV will be all the poorer for it. pic.twitter.com/A0erFO74ky — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) March 9, 2021

