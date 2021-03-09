comScore ‘Good Riddance’: Piers Morgan Dragged By His Many Critics, Defended By Some Fans After Quitting TV Show

By Ken MeyerMar 9th, 2021, 3:10 pm

Piers Morgan’s critics — as well as some defenders — were out in force amid news he has quit Good Morning Britain after his controversial shots at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

British news outlet ITV announced on Tuesday that “Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.” While their statement declined to go beyond accepting his resignation, the news comes after Morgan walked off the show in anger of being criticized for his commentary on the estranged royal couple.

Ever since Meghan and Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Morgan has been one of the couple’s most vocal critics, blasting them for their “betrayal” of the Royals and claims of racism against them. Morgan is reportedly facing an inquiry from a British broadcasting regulator after numerous complaints over his demeaning Markle remarks, so his detractors are celebrating on Twitter and calling it his comeuppance:

Of course, no opinion is universal, and there are those decrying the news and calling it a moment of cancel culture.

