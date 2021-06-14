Piers Morgan Says Harry and Meghan Should ‘Pipe Down’: ‘We’re Hearing Too Much of Your Yapping’ and ‘Whining’

Piers Morgan continued going after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Fox News Monday night.

Sean Hannity started by asking Morgan about his big moment of storming off the set and departure from ITV after comments he made about Markle that received serious criticism months ago.

Hannity went on to ask about the big Oprah Winfrey interview and recent comments Harry made about the First Amendment.

Morgan said, “These two want to have their royal cake and eat it.”

He went after them for “trad[ing] off their royal titles” while “trash[ing] the royal family and the monarchy and therefore the queen… on global television repeatedly now.”

“It is a farcical situation and of course, as with all these situations at the moment, the cancel culture Twitter mob comes for you and says if you don’t believe Meghan Markle, you are a racist, to which I say I’ve never said a racist thing about Meghan Markle or anybody else,” Morgan continued.

He told Hannity they should give up their titles and “stop whining 24/7.”

“We’re hearing too much of your yapping, too much of your whining, it’s time to pipe down.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

