The Russian Foreign Ministry responded to Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo‘s claim that Russia talked Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro out of fleeing Venezuela with one of Donald Trump’s favorite phrases, calling his claim”fake news.”

Pompeo made the claim during an interview with Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday night’s edition of CNN’s The Situation Room, telling Blitzer that Maduro “had an airplane on the tarmac, he was ready to leave this morning, as we understand it, and the Russians indicated he should stay.”

Later in the same show, Blitzer reported that the Russian Foreign Ministry had responded to his interview with Pompeo, and read a statement, live on the air, which read “Washington tried its best to demoralize the Venezuelan army and now used fakes as a part of information war.”

The term “fake news” has been used hundreds of times by Trump in order to criticize the press, and has since become popular with dictators around the world. One of the earliest exampes of Trump’s use of the phrase was in a since-deleted tweet in which he accused CNN of reporting “rediculous & untrue – FAKE NEWS!”

