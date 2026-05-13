83-Year-Old House Democrat Is MIA – With No Explanation

Another member of Congress has been missing a slew of votes without much explanation.

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL), 83, has not voted in the House of Representatives since April 17, congressional reporter Jamie Dupree of the Regular Order newsletter noted on Wednesday night. Posting on Bluesky, he pointed out that Wilson had missed all 10 House votes on Wednesday and has now missed 43 consecutive votes.

Included in Dupree’s post were images posted on Wilson’s X account on Tuesday, but he noted something was amiss.

“Wilson’s X account this week sent out photos of a Service Academy day – but pictures from the same event were posted last October,” Dupree wrote.

Rep. Frederica Wilson D-FL missed all 10 votes on Wednesday in the House. Wilson has now missed 43 straight votes – she last voted on April 17.Wilson's X account this week sent out photos of a Service Academy day – but pictures from the same event were posted last October — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree.bsky.social) 2026-05-13T23:49:42.467Z

“I was proud to host a Service Academy Day at FIU, bringing together representatives to share guidance with the next generation,” the congresswoman’s post stated, suggesting that the event had taken place that day or at least recently, and not eight months ago.

Wilson is not the only House member who has been missing lots of votes. Rep. Tom Kean Jr. (R-NJ) has been MIA since March. Kean’s office later issued a statement, saying the congressman is dealing with an unspecified “personal medical issue.” The congressman has yet to return to the House.

Republicans hold a narrow majority in the House, where so far, four Democratic members have died this term.

Reps. David Scott (GA), Sylvester Turner (D-TX), Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ), and Gerry Connolly (D-VA) all died during the 119th Congress. Scott was 80, while the other three lawmakers were in their 70s.

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