Scarborough: Republicans ‘Forfeit The Right’ to Lecture Democrats on Racism by Supporting Trump

Joe Scarborough says Republicans have no room to talk down to Democrats over Ralph Northam, not after all racist controversies they’ve tolerated from President Trump.

On Monday, Morning Joe discussed whether the Virginia governor will resign over his botched attempts to handle the firestorm from his resurfaced KKK/blackface photo. As Scarborough noted the open questions of Northam’s judgment, he brought up a column Tom Nichols wrote for Washington Post that marvels at conservatives calling out Northam after giving Trump “a free pass.”

The MSNBC host called it a prime example of “hypocrisy” among Trump supporters.

“Their hypocrisy on the issue of race after we go from the Muslim ban to the Hispanic doctor, to the Gold Star mother to Charlottesville, through all of the things Donald Trump has done. Seriously? These Trump Republicans seriously are going to lecture anybody on being insensitive on the issue of race?”

As the conversation continued, Scarborough noted how Charlie Sykes sarcastically responded to the recent mockery of those who’ve tried to twist the debate on who has the grounds to legitimately criticize others on racism.

“So, wise up people — your support for Trump means you forfeit the right to pass any moral judgments — period.”

Well, yes. I think you’ve finally got it. https://t.co/Hc1OjQjgSv — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) February 2, 2019

Scarborough had plenty to say on this as well.

How do you, if you’re a Trump supporter, how do you offer any lectures on race? How do you offer any lectures on lying? How do you offer any lectures on responsible government, working hard?” Scarborough asked.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

— —

>> Follow Ken Meyer (@KenMeyer91) on Twitter

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com