Federalist contributor Sean Davis is a frequent guest on Tucker Carlson Tonight, and on Wednesday made the rather stunning accusation that the behavior of a New York Times reporter is just like a creepy pedophile stalking a children’s school for prey.

Tucker Carlson seemed amused by this metaphor, and ran with it, ignoring the fact that it was a hideously irresponsible trope to amplify, particularly in light of the death threats this reporter, Taylor Lorenz, has received after Carlson very vocally attacked her earlier in the week.

Lorenz’s beat for the New York Times is “American culture and technology,” a fascinating and important one, given the raft of emerging platforms that are quickly inspiring massive behavioral changes in American youth.

Ask any parent if they predicted TikTok would lead to a generation of dance selfies — or in the case of my pre-teen, an obsession with reverse searing steaks, and the videos that teach the practice — and they’ll tell you that coverage of how new technologies are impacting our youth is a crucial thing for us “olds” to be hip to.

But Davis absurdly twisted that role. He suggested to Carlson’s millions of viewers that, because Lorenz’s job is to report on digital trends among our youth, she is the internet’s version of a dangerous pedophile, cruising social media platforms in her metaphorical van, handing out candy to unsuspecting kids.

That’s not parody, here’s what he said of Lorenz:

“She’s actually the journalism equivalent of the creeper, cruising the schoolyard, asking the kids if they want any free attention in The New York Times,” he said. “She stalks teenagers on the internet.”

What kind of asshole is Sean Davis? He’s the kind of asshole who is fully aware that Taylor Lorenz received a raft of death threats from Tuesday night’s Tucker harangue, and he doubles down by suggesting she’s a danger to kids.

The New York Times felt the need to weigh in to defend Lorenz after Carlson’s initial criticism. “In a now-familiar move, Tucker Carlson opened his show last night by attacking a journalist,” the Times said in a statement posted on Twitter Wednesday. “It was a calculated and cruel tactic, which he regularly deploys to unleash a wave of harassment and vitriol at his intended target. Taylor Lorenz is a talented New York Times journalist doing timely and essential reporting. Journalists should be able to do their jobs without facing harassment.”

Recall why Tucker Carlson, arguably the most prominent cable news host, is so transfixed by a New York Times tech reporter that he has dedicated two segments this week to attacking her. It is because Lorenz said harassment she has faced online in the last two years has “destroyed her life.”

Carlson’s first segment was dedicated to mocking Lorenz for that claim. Wednesday night’s segment moved away from the initial critique, without explanation, and instead was dedicated to comparing her reporting on youth culture to pedophilia. Did Carlson and his producers stop at any point to think whether this is at all newsworthy, and why they were covering it? We know the answer, of course. It’s outrageous, and outrage draws viewers. It also requires a monumental absence of shame to air. You can guess, between ratings and shame, which is more important for Carlson.

Lorenz’s claim her life had been ruined was also mocked by Carslon, who added he was “trying to be paternal and sympathetic.” Huh?

“If you are tweeting out that your life is being destroyed, you need to take a break,” Carlson said. “I’m being serious.”

“Healthy people don’t write things like that I don’t think. Do they?” he asked Davis.

Davis replied, “I don’t think adults do. And real harassment? Real threats? There’s no place for that. But people saying mean things about you on the internet? Maybe you should be an adult and just ignore it.”

Look, Taylor Lorenz is not beyond fair and reasonable criticism. Nobody is. But suggesting her behavior is akin to pedophilia is neither fair, reasonable, nor responsible.

It’s unclear why Davis thinks Lorenz is not facing “real harassment” or “real threats,” which is what she is claiming. But since Davis is perfectly fine with people saying mean things on the internet, I think my headline is wholly appropriate.

Watch above via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.