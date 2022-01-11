Hannity Demands Pelosi’s Jan. 6 Texts While Interviewing Jim Jordan, Who Won’t Cooperate with House Select Committee

During a discussion about the Jan. 6 House select committee probing the storming of the Capitol, neither Sean Hannity nor Rep. Jim Jordan acknowledged the fact they have been invited to cooperate before said panel. Jordan is refusing to do so. Hannity has been mum on the subject.

The Fox News host demanded that the committee, which has text messages from him to Jordan and former Trump chief-of-staff Mark Meadows subpoena Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s text messages.

Meadows initially cooperated with the committee when he turned over thousands of documents – including the aforementioned texts – but has since stopped. He has even defied a subpoena and has been held in contempt of Congress.

“I’d like to know, where is the subpoena for Nancy Pelosi? Why did she reject Donald Trump’s authorization for 20,000 National Guard troops?” asked Hannity on Tuesday, rehashing an old rumor that has not been backed by proof. According to a Senate report on the attack, there is no evidence Pelosi was involved in decisions about National Guard personnel at the Capitol.

Moreover, there is no evidence indicating then-President Trump authorized 20,000 troops for that day, despite his claim to the contrary last year. In those remarks, Trump said he authorized 10,000 troops for Jan. 6, 2021. (Somehow, this figure has now become 20,000, according to this evolving narrative.)

Hannity also asked why Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, D.C. hasn’t been subpoenaed, as well as the former congressional sergeants-at-arms

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) told Hannity that “subpoenas aren’t gonna come until Jim Jordan is the chairman of the judiciary committee and the Republicans win back the majority. The Democrats are gonna continue to cover up the real story about Jan. 6, which is the breakdown of security at the Capitol and it all happened on Speaker Pelosi’s watch.”

Hannity accused the committee of not wanting to get to the “root cause” of the riot:

They won’t call on the speaker, they won’t call on the mayor, they won’t call on the sergeant-of-arms, they won’t demand their emails, texts, and phone records. And they don’t have a predetermined outcome? Donald Trump authorize the use of 20,000 National Guard troops. Sounds to me like he did his job, why didn’t they do their job, especially for those of us that never want this to happen again?

One of Hannity’s text messages to Meadows that released by the committee shows the Fox News host ask him to get Trump to take action on Jan. 6 as the riot occurred.

“Can he make a statement, ask people to leave the Capitol,” Hannity texted Meadows.

The Jan. 6 committee has been given firsthand testimony that Trump – the commander-in-chief of the armed forces – watched the riot unfold on television as multiple people attempted to contact him for help. However, “nothing happened” for 187 minutes.

Watch above via Fox News.

