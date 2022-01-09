Jim Jordan Will Not Cooperate With Jan. 6 Committee Investigation, Complains Request ‘Continues This Democrat Obsession’

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) announced on Sunday that he will not cooperate with the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6, claiming the request “violates core Constitutional principles.”

In a letter to the committee chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Jordan labeled the probe as a “Democrat obsession.”

“The American people are tired of Democrats’ nonstop investigations and partisan witch hunts,” he wrote, adding that the committee’s request “unfortunately continues this Democrat obsession.”

“This request is far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core Constitutional principles, and would serve to further erode legislative norms,” Jordan wrote.

The committee had sought a sit-down with Jordan to discuss the communications he had with former President Donald Trump related to Jan. 6.

Jordan acknowledged in an interview with Spectrum News that he spoke with Trump on Jan. 6, but did not disclose what the pair discussed and appeared uncomfortable and unable to recall whether he spoke with Trump before, during, or after the Capitol riot.

In the letter, Jordan claimed that he has “no relevant information” that would assist the committee “in advancing any legitimate legislative purpose,” but later noted that even if he did have pertinent information, the panel is “not conducting a fair-minded and objective inquiry.”

A spokesperson for the committee told Axios that Jordan previously indicated he would cooperate with the investigation “but it now appears that the Trump team has persuaded him to try to hide the facts and circumstances of January 6th.”

The spokesperson said the committee would respond to Jordan’s letter in more detail “in the coming days and will consider appropriate next steps.”

