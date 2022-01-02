Liz Cheney Reveals Jan. 6 Committee Has ‘Firsthand Testimony’ Trump Watched Capitol Riot Live on TV

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) revealed that the January 6 Committee has “firsthand testimony” that former President Donald Trump watched the insurrection live on television.

“We are learning much more about what former President Trump was doing while the violent assault was underway,” Cheney, who sits as Vice Chair of the January 6 House Committee, told George Stephanopoulos while on Sunday’s This Week. “The committee has firsthand testimony now that he was sitting in the dining room next to the Oval Office watching the attack on television as the assault on the Capitol occurred.”

Cheney made the remark after Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chairman of the House select committee, told NBC’s Meet The Press there was “communication” between members of Congress and rioted at the U.S. Capitol.

Thompson also claimed that while “a number of people made attempts to contact” Trump on January 6th, “nothing happened” for 187 minutes.

While speaking to Stephanopoulus, Cheney pointed out that the briefing room at the White House is “just a mere few steps from the Oval Office.”

“The president could have at any moment, walked those very few steps into the briefing room, gone on live television, and told his supporters who were assaulting the Capitol to stop,” she said. “He could have told them to stand down. He could have told them to go home — and he failed to do so. It’s hard to imagine a more significant and more serious dereliction of duty than that.”

Cheney went on to share that the committee has evidence that the former president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, pressed him to ask his supports to end the attack.

“We know his daughter — we have firsthand testimony that his daughter Ivanka went in at least twice to ask him to ‘please stop this violence,’” Cheney said. “Any man who would not do so, any man who would provoke a violent assault on the Capitol to stop the counting of electoral votes, any man who would watch television as police officers were being beaten, as his supporters were invading the Capitol of the United States, is clearly unfit for future office, clearly can never be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com