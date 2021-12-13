Text Message That Hannity Sent Mark Meadows During Capitol Riot Is Totally Memory-Holed on Hannity in Interview with… Mark Meadows

Sean Hannity spoke with former Trump chief-of-staff Mark Meadows shortly after the January 6th committee voted to recommend criminal contempt charges against Meadows. While the two did discuss the vote, neither mentioned that the committee had just revealed that the Fox News host texted Meadows during the riot.

“Can he make a statement, ask people to leave the Capitol,” Hannity texted Meadows on January 6th as violence raged on.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) read the text during the hearing. The committee also revealed that Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade texted Meadows that day asking the president to take action.

The text never came up during a nearly eight-minute segment that featured Meadows, a discussion of the January 6th committee, and the criminal contempt vote affecting Meadows.

“First, I guess I’ll get your reaction to the January 6 vote – nine [to] zero – that will now go before the House, but we already know this is a predetermined outcome,” said Hannity.

“Obviously it’s disappointing, but not surprising,” Meadows replied. “And let’s be clear about this, Sean. This is not about me, holding me in contempt. It’s not even about making the Capitol safer. We’ve seen that by some of the selective leaks that are going on right now. This is about Donald Trump and about actually going after him once again, continuing to go after Donald Trump. And when we look at the real results of this investigation, it is not really–the foundation is not based on legislative purpose.”

The two continued to discuss the committee’s work without mentioning the news that had dropped earlier in the evening.

Ingraham, whose show aired immediately after Hannity, did not mention that her text to Meadows had also been read by the committee. On the other hand, she did not interview the former chief-of-staff.

