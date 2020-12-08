As of today the total number of losses in court between the Trump legal team and some pro-Trump allies is at least 50. Judges, even Trump-appointed ones, have ruled against the president’s lawyers over and over and over again.

On Monday both Sean Hannity and Kayleigh McEnany talked up the Pennsylvania case that was heading to the Supreme Court, but with the Supreme Court flat-out rejecting it, McEnany returned to Hannity’s program to continue to keep hope alive.

The latest challenge comes from Texas attorney general Ken Paxton suing several other states. Hannity, who spoke with Paxton earlier, talked up the Texas case with McEnany, who held up papers as she called it “the single most important document of the 2020 election.”

“This is all combined in a succinct, very well-sourced footnoted document where you have Supreme Court barred attorneys going before the Supreme Court saying these are the facts, these are the truths, we’ve separated fact from fiction and here it is. I would encourage everyone to read this document. It is big,” she said.

As Law&Crime reported earlier, a number of legal experts expressed serious doubts the Supreme Court would take up the Texas lawsuit, with one straight-up saying, “This is the dumbest case any lawyer has ever seen, and the Supreme Court won’t touch it. Really, this is the craziest case of them all. Unbelievable.”

Hannity told McEnany he thought the Pennsylvania case was a strong one but “the court just said, no, they’re not taking it.”

“So the fact this was taken up tells us what?” he asked.

McEnany claimed that “the Supreme Court could be taking a very hard look at this,” before pushing a baffling claim from the Texas lawsuit that “the probability of former Vice President Biden winning the popular vote in the four Defendant States — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — independently given President Trump’s early lead in those States as of 3 a.m. on November 4, 2020, is less than one in a quadrillion.”

No, seriously. That is actually in this actual lawsuit.

Hannity said he is “suspicious” of the fact that Biden got millions more votes than Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, citing in part that fact that not a lot of people turned out for his campaign events (in the middle of a raging pandemic).

McEnany continued to push this bonkers “one in a quadrillion” claim before Hannity held up his own copy of the lawsuit and said, “We’re gonna watch this really closely… It’s pivotal. This is now a key moment and a key time.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]