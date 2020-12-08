CNN’s Chris Cuomo trotted out his best Rambo impression to mock the Arizona Republican Party’s “absurd” tweet encouraging Trump supporters to give up their lives for his re-election.

During his Tuesday night show, Cuomo offered a long rebuttal of “ReTrumplicans” who have refused to accept the political reality that Joe Biden won the 2020 election. In a long monologue, he called out comments by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) saying there is a “civil war brewing” in Georgia as well as an early-morning tweet from the Arizona GOP, which pushed the idea of political martyrdom to ensure Trump’s re-election using a moment from Rambo IV where the title character threatens to shoot an arrow through another man’s head.

“Civil war, seriously, senator?” Cuomo asked, aghast. “Do your words still come from your brain or some reservoir of bile? By the way, they have plenty of company. Did you see the tweets from Arizona’s Republican party? It’s calling on Americans to die for Trump.”

“This is what we do, who we are,” Cuomo said, quoting the Rambo line before breaking into a guttural impersonation. “Live for nothing or die for something.”

“It was stupid in the movie. It is absurd and embarrassing as part of political dialogue,” he added, now out of character. “And you know what it sounds like? Exactly what Joe McCarthy was pushing against the boogeyman of Communism.”

McCarthy would’ve been a big Trump fan, Cuomo concluded. And there is a direct link between the two, as Sen, McCarthy’s noted hatchet man, Roy Cohn, later became a close Trump adviser.

“Trumpers have taken it a step further now,” Cuomo added, before alluding to the out-of-control coronavirus pandemic. “Now Trump has the whole party in a place far scarier that anything McCarthy ever mustered. What will shake the ReTrumplicans free from their frenzy? Reality doesn’t seem to be enough. Record numbers in the hospital from Covid. Covid itself. The record number of dead. The record number of poor. Maybe the restoration of decency because that’s what we need, right? It’s not about left or right. It’s about reasonable.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

