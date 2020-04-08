Sean Hannity Suggests Immediate End to Lockdown in Some Areas: We Can ‘Probably Now’ Open Low-Infected Parts of the Country

Sean Hannity suggested that parts of the United States could re-open immediately — as part of a larger argument calling for a timely end to the lockdown nationwide in order to prevent further damage to the economy.

During his opening monologue on Wednesday night, the Fox News host said “you can’t allow America’s businesses to wither on the vine and die,” and floated the prospect of an immediate return to work for areas with lower coronavirus infection rates.

“There are parts of this country with very low incidence of COVID-19 that likely — yeah, we can open those areas probably now,” Hannity said. He added, “Geographical openings will be a no-brainer.”

Hannity went on to say, “We have to open up the economy in a way that prevents future outbreaks and immediately contains them, but also protects your civil liberties, your Constitutional rights.”

The importance of re-starting the economy is such, to Hannity, that he is advocating for an end to the lockdown despite the fact the he believes the virus would rebound as a result.

“One reality we must all understand and accept: Rebounds of the virus will happen,” Hannity said. “Not if they happen. It will happen. One thing that can’t happen is we can’t shut the country down like this again.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

