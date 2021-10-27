Sean Hannity to Kevin McCarthy: ‘Will You Please’ Tell Mitch McConnell to ‘Stop Caving’?

Fox News’ Sean Hannity ended his interview with House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy with some criticisms of Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell.

Hannity was particularly bothered by McConnell caving on the debt ceiling earlier this month, something a few Republican senators were openly frustrated about as well.

So as he wound down his interview with McCarthy, Hannity asked, “Will you please tell your counterpart in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, when you happen to run into him, to please stop caving and raising the debt ceiling after telling conservatives all across the country for two months that he would never ever go along with raising the debt ceiling?”

“Could you pass on a little message from your friend Sean? I’d appreciate it.”

“I’ll pass on all your messages, Sean,” McCarthy said with a slight chuckle.

He went on to say Republican senators are now “united.”

“You watch what those senators did today. We are not raising this debt ceiling because we’ve got a credit card already charged up and all they want to do is expand it further. Why do we have inflation? The runaway, wasteful Washington spending that the Democrats have created. We’ve got to change the course of history here,” McCarthy added.

After averting the last debt ceiling crisis earlier this month, Congress is set to deal with another one by early December.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

