‘We Folded Like a Cheap Suit’: Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz Slam Mitch McConnell for ‘Lousy Deal’ on Debt Ceiling

Senators Lindsey Graham (R- SC) and Ted Cruz (R- TX) ripped Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R- KY) for the deal he offered Democrats on raising the debt ceiling.

Senate leaders reached a deal Thursday to raise the debt ceiling through December, after a proposal Wednesday from McConnell to the Democrats.

Both Cruz and Graham openly criticized McConnell and accused him of folding.

Sen. Ted Cruz says McConnell’s strategy to offer Dems a short-term debt ceiling deal was a “serious mistake.” Said “of course” he views it as McConnell folding, & said “yes” he was surprised by it. Thinks “Democratic threats to destroy the filibuster caused him to give in.” — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) October 7, 2021

Lindsey Graham bashes McConnell plans on debt ceiling — as GOP leaders struggle to get 10 votes to break a filibuster. “Why the hell would I make it easier for them to raise the debt ceiling through regular order? We had a strategy and we abandoned it.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 7, 2021

The two senators joined Sean Hannity on his radio show Thursday to elaborate on their frustrations.

“I don’t want any Republican fingerprints on raising the debt limit,” Graham said. “The road to socialism goes through the debt.”

He said that while Republicans were initially united, “we folded like a cheap suit here in the 11th hour.”

Cruz, meanwhile, said it’s a “lousy deal” and a “mistake.”

“Our leadership got cold feet, they got weak-kneed because they were afraid that Manchin and Sinema would agree to nuke the filibuster, which is what has been threatened over and over and over again,” he told Hannity.

The Texas senator said Chuck Schumer is now “crowing” and “doing a victory dance” because Republicans “completely surrendered.”

“Because yesterday Republican leadership blinked and gave in, we’ve now divided Republicans and created a mess and handed Schumer a victory,” Cruz added.

Hannity asked both senators during the interview if there were 9 other Republican votes to approve the short-term raise. After the interview, according to Bloomberg News, Senate Republican Whip John Thune said they have the votes.

BREAKING: Senate GOP Whip @SenJohnThune says debt limit bill will pass tonight. GOP will provide at least 10 votes to end filibuster — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) October 7, 2021

You can listen above, via The Sean Hannity Show.

