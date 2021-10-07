‘We Folded Like a Cheap Suit’: Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz Slam Mitch McConnell for ‘Lousy Deal’ on Debt Ceiling

By Josh FeldmanOct 7th, 2021, 6:16 pm
 

Senators Lindsey Graham (R- SC) and Ted Cruz (R- TX) ripped Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R- KY) for the deal he offered Democrats on raising the debt ceiling.

Senate leaders reached a deal Thursday to raise the debt ceiling through December, after a proposal Wednesday from McConnell to the Democrats.

Both Cruz and Graham openly criticized McConnell and accused him of folding.

The two senators joined Sean Hannity on his radio show Thursday to elaborate on their frustrations.

“I don’t want any Republican fingerprints on raising the debt limit,” Graham said. “The road to socialism goes through the debt.”

He said that while Republicans were initially united, “we folded like a cheap suit here in the 11th hour.”

Cruz, meanwhile, said it’s a “lousy deal” and a “mistake.”

“Our leadership got cold feet, they got weak-kneed because they were afraid that Manchin and Sinema would agree to nuke the filibuster, which is what has been threatened over and over and over again,” he told Hannity.

The Texas senator said Chuck Schumer is now “crowing” and “doing a victory dance” because Republicans “completely surrendered.”

“Because yesterday Republican leadership blinked and gave in, we’ve now divided Republicans and created a mess and handed Schumer a victory,” Cruz added.

Hannity asked both senators during the interview if there were 9 other Republican votes to approve the short-term raise. After the interview, according to Bloomberg News, Senate Republican Whip John Thune said they have the votes.

You can listen above, via The Sean Hannity Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac