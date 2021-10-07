Senate Votes to Raise Debt Ceiling After 11 Republicans Join Democrats to Advance Deal (UPDATED)

UPDATE: The Senate has now passed the temporary debt ceiling increase by a vote of 50 to 48. The original post is below.

Enough Republicans joined Democrats on a procedural vote Thursday night to advance the debt ceiling deal, 61-38.

60 votes are needed to overcome the filibuster, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was one of 10 Republicans who voted to proceed.

In addition to McConnell, Senate Minority Whip John Thune, Senator John Cornyn, Senator Lisa Murkowski, Senator Susan Collins, Senator Richard Shelby, Senator Rob Portman, Senator John Barrasso, Senator Shelley Moore Capito, Senator Roy Blunt, and Senator Mike Rounds voted to advance the measure.

The deal itself will be voted on later and is expected to pass.

Some Republicans were publicly critical of McConnell before the vote. Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham slammed him for caving.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump put out a statement earlier Thursday night attacking McConnell and saying Republicans should not vote for it.

