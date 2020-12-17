A day after baselessly claiming that the 2020 election was stolen during Wednesday’s Senate hearing, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) doubled down while on Fox & Friends — referencing the 1948 Lyndon B. Johnson shoebox of ballots allegation.

To recap, when Johnson was running to become a Texas Senator, and losing to Republican opponent Coke Stevenson, 202 additional ballots were found in the state’s 13th precinct six days after polls had closed.

The investigation eventually reached the Supreme Court, which ruled that the federal government could not involve itself with a state election and that there would be no charges due to lack of evidence and proof.

“I think there was a great deal of fraud,” Paul said Thursday morning of the 2020 election. “And it’s not the first time: The famous story of LBJ, he’s got scotch in one hand and his illegal votes in a shoebox in another and he turns them in at midnight and they say, ‘Uh oh your opponent turned his in two hours later and won the election,’ he said, ‘Arg, never again.'”

Paul then claimed that Johnson learned his lesson and made sure to hand in his ballots after his opponent during the next election in order to secure his win.

“This has been going on. My dad had an election stolen in 1976,” Paul added, encouraging the Trump team to continue “policing the election.”

“You have to purge the polls,” he added. “You gotta prevent illegal aliens from voting, etc.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]