It’s unclear why exactly President Donald Trump decided to react to the Dow’s 500+ point plunge by trolling Seth Moulton, but the now-former Democratic candidate was on MSNBC minutes before the president’s tweet blasting him in response to, well, the market plunge.

The Dow dropped over 200 points in the minutes following Trump’s tweets on China and asking if the Fed chair that he appointed is a “bigger enemy” of the US than the president of China.

Chris Jansing spoke with Moulton about the news while the Dow was down roughly 573 points and asked for his reaction.

“The President of the United States does not give orders to our economy, to our business, to our corporations, to our people,” Moulton said, “as if this is the Soviet Union, a community country. That’s not the way it works.”

He continued:

“He obviously does not understand basic economics and how tariffs work, because he’s carried on this trade war that’s accomplished nothing with CHina, but it’s hurt our farmers, our fisherman, our American families. So we have someone in the Commander-in-Chief spot who doesn’t know how to give a lawful order. And that’s a real problem for our economic future, for our national security, and that’s ultimately why it’s so important that we come together and defeat him in 2020.”

Minutes later…

The Dow is down 573 points perhaps on the news that Representative Seth Moulton, whoever that may be, has dropped out of the 2020 Presidential Race! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

