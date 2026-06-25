Trump Declares, ‘The Communists Are Finally Making Their Move’ 

In a statement more befitting the Cold War era, President Donald Trump announced that “the communists” are trying to take over, stating that they are “finally making their move.”

The president appeared to be reacting to Tuesday’s Democratic primary results in New York, where three candidates endorsed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, won U.S. House primaries, two of which were against incumbent members of Congress.

On Thursday, Trump posted on Truth Social to say he has been preparing for the return of communists “for a long time.”

“The Communists are finally making their move,” he wrote. “I’ve been waiting and preparing for this for a long time. It’s easy to be a Communist — All you have to do is say, ‘I’ll give you everything,’ but that means you’re taking it away from others that have earned it. Over thousands of years, that Ideology has not worked once. The game is on. Enjoy watching!”

On Tuesday, former NYC comptroller Brad Lander crushed Rep. Dan Goldman to earn the nomination in the 10th district. Union organizer Darializa Avila Chevalier defeated Rep. Adriano Espaillat in the 13th district. And state Rep. Claire Valdez trounced Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso in the 7th district. All three districts are solidly blue, and so the Mamdani-backed candidates are expected to win.

Tuesday’s primary results came as something of a shock to establishment Democrats. CNN’s Van Jones, a former Obama administration official, said, “The roof is collapsing on the Democratic Party establishment.

Democratic strategist James Carville called for a “schism” in the Democratic Party.

“And I actually do think it’s time for Democrats to talk the ‘s’ word: schism,” Carville reacted on Thursday. “I really do. Everybody’s always said, ‘No, no. We’re a coalition. We’re a big tent.’ And there’s just some sh*t I can’t be in the same tent with.”

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