‘It’ll Be an Absolute Shellacking’: Thomas Massie Predicts Republican Wipeout ‘If They Don’t Wake Up’ 

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said his party will be in a world of hurt in November’s midterm elections “if we don’t wake up.”

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump canceled a signing ceremony for the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, which aims to lower housing costs and increase the supply of homes. The president has insisted that before he signs the bill, the Senate must pass the SAVE Act, a voter registration law that Trump says will address rampant voter fraud, evidence for which is nonexistent. If Trump does not sign the legislation within 10 days, it will become law, unless Congress is adjourned, in which case, the bill is automatically vetoed. He could also veto the bill outright.

The SAVE Act lacks the necessary 60 votes in the Senate to clear a procedural hurdle called cloture, and Trump has urged Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) to eliminate this rule. Doing so would require 51 votes, but Thune has said the votes are not there.

On Thursday, Massie, who is serving out his term after losing his primary to a Trump-backed challenger, said Trump’s demand makes no sense.

“I think it’s ironic that we control the House, the Senate, the Supreme Court, and the White House, and we’re yelling election fraud?” Massie said outside the Capitol. “I mean, we won all the damn elections and we’re in charge. And what are we doing with it? … The problem is we’re wasting our opportunity that the voters gave us. And the Republicans are going to pay for that in November. It’ll be an absolute shellacking if they don’t wake up.”

Massie has already filed to potentially run for House again.

“I filed with FEC for the 2028 House race,” Massie announced last month. “This allows me to raise funds to continue my political operations supporting my position as a current office holder and as a potential candidate for federal office. I haven’t made a final decision about which office to seek, if I run.”

Watch above via CNN.

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