‘Disgusting!’ CNN Guest Slams Conservative’s ‘Abhorrent’ Views on Immigrants

Keith Boykin, once an aide to former President Bill Clinton, slammed fellow CNN guest Caroline Sunshine for her “abhorrent” views on race during Thursday’s edition of NewsNight with Abby Phillip, remarking, “Disgusting!”

The spat started with comments from fellow guest and political strategist Amanda Litman, who told CNN’s Abby Phillip of Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling that President Donald Trump’s administration can once again turn away asylum seekers at the southern border, “I think it’s like such a devastating way to go into celebrating 250 years of America, by kicking out the people who make America great.”

“Was the Haitian migrant who killed 11-year-old Aiden Clark making America better with that action?” said Sunshine, an ex-Trump staffer herself, as the panel erupted in pushback.

Aiden Clark, an 11-year-old Springfield, Ohio, boy, was killed in a 2023 school bus crash with a car driven by a Haitian immigrant. As his son’s death became a rallying point in anti-immigrant rhetoric, Aiden’s father, Nathan Clark, repeatedly urged people to stop using his son’s memory to spread hate, declaring, “We do not want our son’s name to be associated with hate.”

“One case,” emphasized Boykin on Thursday. “You’re gonna kick out 350,000 people because of one case?”

“He killed a child,” said Sunshine. “Is that making America better? I don’t think that’s my definition of making America better.”

“You’re gonna kick out 350,000 people because of one stereotype? What about all the white people who commit crime in this country? You’re gonna kick them out of this country too?” asked Boykin. “You know what, your comment is just as racist as Donald Trump’s comment. The idea that you focus on one Haitian person and use that as justification for a racist foreign policy is disgusting. It’s abhorrent.”

“It’s disgusting that an 11-year-old was killed by a Haitian migrant who rammed his car into a bus,” responded Sunshine. “That is disgusting.”

“That shows exactly what MAGA is made of,” concluded Boykin. “It’s made of racism.”

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

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