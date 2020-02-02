At the Super Bowl LIV halftime show, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez melted down the Internet with a pair of sultry, high-energy, age-defying performances.

The two Latina superstars, with assists from male counterparts Bad Bunny and J Balvin, created a musical and visual feast that spoke to Miami’s strong, multi-cultural community. But it was most definitely the two lead performers’ steamy, scantily-clad outfits and non-stop, high-intensity dance numbers — including an elevated, pole dance routine from J. Lo — that floored viewers, most of whom marveled at the pair’s combined age of 93.

They really shut it down!!!! Congrats on that amazing SuperBowl Halftime Show @shakira @JLo 🔥🔥🔥 🏈 🏈🏈 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

If they want to finish the game another time and just let Shakira and J-Lo keep going you’ll get no argument out of me. #SuperBowl — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) February 3, 2020

. @JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women 💕💋 #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 3, 2020

Shakira and J Lo both did incredible in their performances in my opinion! But can we talk about how both of these women do not age whatsoever! I am captivated by there dancing and their stage performances. Wow!! Congratulations #SuperBowl — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 3, 2020

J-Lo is 50, Shakira is 43 and I just ate a burger, loaded tots, two wings and three pieces of sushi pic.twitter.com/cDz9WTJIRd — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) February 3, 2020

Jennifer Lopez is 50 and Shakira is 43 and in totally unrelated news I’m going to the gym in the morning — Addisu Demissie (@ASDem) February 3, 2020

Shakira is 43 and JLo is 50. You can’t tell me they’re not the most impressive athletes in that stadium tonight, my god. — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) February 3, 2020

J. Lo is older than Ted Cruz — Local man (@BobbyBigWheel) February 3, 2020

AND GAVE BIRTH TO TWINS. https://t.co/nodrBYDu9C — Elahe Izadi (@ElaheIzadi) February 3, 2020

Next time I hear some asshole calling women over 40 “old” I will tape them to a fucking chair & make them watch that half time performance while I scream “WHAT THE FUCK HAVE YOU EVER DONE DUDE” #JLo #Shakira #BadAss — Sarah Colonna (@sarahcolonna) February 3, 2020

in a divided nation the one thing we can all agree on is J. Lo deserves an Oscar nom just for looking like this at 50 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/x9qw4NgSFA — shauna (@goldengateblond) February 3, 2020

JLO is the only reason I’m not scared of getting older — Ashley Fern (@disco_infern0) February 3, 2020

Seeing jlo and Shakira both shake their butts together like that in the city I was born in WOW — zane (@zane) February 3, 2020

shakira is the realest. jlo is unfair. — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) February 3, 2020

This is quite an erotic show, and I am 5000% here for it.#SuperBowlLIV — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 3, 2020

If you told me in 2002 we were gonna get a halftime show with Shakira and J Lo shaking their asses simultaneously, I would have been elated but not surprised. The fact that we got it in 2020 is just preposterous — KFC (@KFCBarstool) February 3, 2020

Best Super Bowl half time show ever. — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) February 3, 2020

