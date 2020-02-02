comScore

Shakira, J. Lo Blow Minds With Sultry, Age-Defying Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘Most Impressive Athletes In That Stadium Tonight’

By Reed RichardsonFeb 2nd, 2020, 9:17 pm

Shakira, Jennifer Lopez Blow Minds at Super Bowl Halftime Show

At the Super Bowl LIV halftime show, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez melted down the Internet with a pair of sultry, high-energy, age-defying performances.

The two Latina superstars, with assists from male counterparts Bad Bunny and J Balvin, created a musical and visual feast that spoke to Miami’s strong, multi-cultural community. But it was most definitely the two lead performers’ steamy, scantily-clad outfits and non-stop, high-intensity dance numbers — including an elevated, pole dance routine from J. Lo — that floored viewers, most of whom marveled at the pair’s combined age of 93.

