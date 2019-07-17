The hosts of The View ripped White House counselor Kellyanne Conway for sweatily demanding to know a reporter’s ethnicity, calling Conway a “mess” and questioning the example she’s setting for her children.

During an impromptu gaggle on the White House driveway on Tuesday, Conway bizarrely demanded to know Breakfast Media correspondent Andrew Feinberg’s “ethnicity” while defending Trump’s racist tweets.

On Wednesday’s edition of The View, host Whoopi Goldberg played video of the exchange and got reactions from her co-hosts.

Joy Behar remarked that Conway was “sweaty,” and added, “She’s having a meltdown, poor thing. She’s a mess.”

“What point was she attempting to make?” Goldberg asked, to which Meghan McCain replied: “I’m not sure, I don’t really care because it’s so tone deaf, especially given the comments the president said on Twitter.”

Sunny Hostin referenced an op-ed that George Conway wrote describing his own father’s experiences with racist comments like the ones Trump made, and noted “Kellyanne Conway, her children are also part Filipino, so I don’t understand how she could not embrace this issue, and condemn the man that she is working for who is saying the same thing that was said to her children’s grandfather.”

Watch the clip above, via ABC.

