‘Is It a Good Look?’ White House Challenged Over Trump’s Controversial ‘Doll’ Remarks

The Independent’s White House reporter Andrew Feinberg pressed the Trump administration Thursday on how the president’s vast wealth compares to Americans who are struggling with affordability as the holiday season gears up.

During a stop in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Trump repeated his claim that parents don’t need to buy their kids “37 dolls.”

“About his doll comments the other night,” Feinberg began. “The president is a billionaire, probably the wealthiest person who ever served as president. Is it a good look for him to be telling parents, ‘You should only buy two or three dolls for your kids,’ when he’s one of the wealthiest people in the country?”

Leavitt snapped back, “Do you think the people in that room in Pennsylvania don’t know the president’s a billionaire? I think it’s a well established fact. They re-elected him because he’s a businessman, understands the economy, and is fixing it, just like he did in his first term.”

In a rambling 90-minute speech to Pennsylvania Republicans, Trump conceded that his tariffs are causing prices to rise, before reprimanding parents that they may temporarily have to “give up certain products.”

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I think you’re gonna do better than you’ve ever done before. You were losing all of your steel. If we didn’t have tariffs, you would have no steel. We wouldn’t have one steel mill anywhere in the United States. And that would be really bad for…national security. We need the one thing you need, you need steel. You know, you can give up certain products. You can give up pencils. That’s under the China policy. You know, every child can get 37 pencils. They only need one or two, you know. They don’t need that many. But you always need, you always need steel. You don’t need 37 dolls for your daughter. Two or three is nice, but you don’t need 37 dolls. So we’re doing things right, we’re running this country, right.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.