‘She’s Turned on Me’: Tim Dillon Says Bari Weiss Accused Him of Palling Around With Anti-Semites

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Comic Tim Dillon said CBS News boss Bari Weiss quit being his friend after she accused him of being part of a “cultural space of anti-Semitism.”

Dillon talked about their falling out during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast on Wednesday.

“She hates me, and that’s sad,” Dillon said.

“Why does she hate you?” Rogan asked.

“Well, I’ve said some things,” Dillon quipped.

That made Rogan crack up.

“She’s turned on me,” Dillon continued. “She turned on me a while ago.”

He said Weiss went off on him in a text exchange where she accused him of being “part of a world in which people are anti-Semitic.”

Dillon said he responded by asking what he was doing wrong, exactly.

“And she’s like, ‘You’re part of this thing,'” Dillon said. “I was like, ‘Well… what is this guilt by association? I don’t like this.'”

“She’s like, ‘you’re part of a cultural space of anti-Semitism,'” he continued.

Dillon said her criticism was hypocritical because Weiss “crusaded against” cancel culture.

The severed Dillon-Weiss relationship comes after the two appeared pretty chummy in the not-so-distant past. Dillon was the surprise guest at an event Weiss’s outlet, The Free Press, hosted in October 2024, where Dillon came out and made some jokes at the exec’s expense.

“She’s Jewish, I found that out today. Didn’t know,” Dillon told the crowd. “She’s a lesbian. Again, wouldn’t know.”

But the relationship appeared to sour last year.

As Mediaite’s Alex Griffing explained, Dillon roasted Weiss becoming the editor in chief of CBS News, by dressing as an “Orthodox Jewish man and had bagels and Manischewitz on his desk, while delivering a not-too-subtle rant about what he sees as Jewish influence over the media.” The bit was slammed by many people on social media.

Dillon dressed in drag a few months later and delivered a blistering impression of Weiss on his show.

“We started this podcast nine years ago because a white woman in Minnesota served a chicken quesadilla to a man and was immediately accused of cultural appropriation,” Dillon said while impersonating Weiss. “That man’s name was George Floyd.”

Dillon’s routine criticism of Israel probably hasn’t helped their relationship, either. He complained the U.S. was “giving money to Israel for endless wars” last year and has bashed the U.S. and Israel for going to war against Iran.

Watch above.

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