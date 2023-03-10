‘She’s Kidding!’: Jane Fonda Sends View Into Mini-Panic After Quipping She’s ‘Thought of Murder’ to Fight for Abortion Rights

Jane Fonda sent The View into a mini panic on Friday when she awkwardly revealed she’s “thought of murder” when asked what she recommends to fight for abortion rights beyond “marching and protesting.”

Fonda joined The View with comic co-star Lily Tomlin. The two star together in the new film Moving On and during a discussion about that film’s writer/director, Paul Weitz, another collaboration between the filmmaker and Tomlin was brought up. In the 2015 feature Grandma, Tomlin stars as a woman trying to help her granddaughter raise funds for an abortion.

Joy Behar noted the film was released long before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. She asked the actresses about Roe v Wade, as well as the reports that Walgreens will not be selling an abortion pill in states where the attorney generals have objected and imposed abortion restrictions.

“All of this stuff that has gone on with the change in laws and the backsliding in the country is pretty terrifically awful,” Tomlin said.

Fonda declared “we’re not going back” on abortion, regardless of how the laws change. Sunny Hosting praised Fonda, saying, “She probably will get a Nobel Prize.”

“We have experienced for many decades now of having agency over our bodies, of being able to determine when and how many children to have. We know what that feels like. We know what that’s done for our lives. We’re not going back. I don’t care what the laws are. We’re not going back,” she said.

Behar then asked the activist what she would recommend people do beyond “marching and protesting.”

“Well, I’ve thought of murder,” Fonda said looking down, inspiring some awkward laughter and Tomlin to stop her train of thought to ask what her co-star said.

“It’s not going to happen overnight — what did you say?” Tomlin said.

“Murder!” Fonda repeated, earning more laughter.

Behar and Tomlin were quick to say Fonda was joking.

“Don’t say that!” Tomlin said.

“She’s kidding. Wait a second, she’s just kidding!” Behar said, warning the actress her comments would be “picked up.”

When Behar assured everyone again that Fonda was “kidding,” the actress turned her head making a mock sinister face at the audience as the co-hosts laughed loudly. Hostin pivoted the segment to more of the performer’s “activism.”

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com