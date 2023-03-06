Michael Moore Calls for Nationwide Walgreens Boycott Over Decision to Not Sell Abortion Pill in Some States: ‘Bigotry and Misogyny’

Michael Moore called for a nationwide boycott of Walgreens after the company announced it would not sell abortion pills in 20 states where attorney generals have threatened legal action.

The Republican attorneys general for 20 states recently threatened legal action against Walgreens if the pharmacy sold mifepristone in their states. This follows the reversal of Roe v Wade by the Supreme Court, which has given states far more power in regulating abortion procedures. Moore called the Supreme Court’s reversal a “legal whipping of women” in his Walgreens declaration.

On his website, Moore accused the store chain of treating women like “second class citizens” with their decision.

“This decision by Walgreens to further cement women’s status as second-class citizens must be met forcefully by each and every one of us. Every day of our silence since last Thursday is another day of you and I enabling this bigotry and misogyny,” the Canadian Bacon filmmaker wrote.

Moore called for a “nationwide boycott” until Walgreens reverses their decision. He urged his fans to tell Walgreens they would not shop there anymore and to issue warnings to other pharmacies who may follow the chain’s lead.

“Let Walgreens know you have stopped shopping there. Let the other pharmaceutical chains know you’ll do the same to them if they follow Walgreens’ lead. Picket your local Walgreens,” Moore wrote. “Tell the White House to stand strong, and let your members of Congress know this is one of your top issues in deciding how you will vote next year.”

Moore referred to the Supreme Court at this country’s “Taliban.”

“This Court’s actions have solidified their role as our Taliban, our Church of England, our Spanish Inquisition,” he wrote. “We are now forced to fight our way out of this religious ruling where the majority gender in a democracy must shut the eff up and make that fertilized egg into a baby — or else.”

