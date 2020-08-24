Showtime on Monday released the official trailer for its upcoming television adaptation of former FBI Director James Comey’s book, A Higher Loyalty.

The Comey Rule is set for release on September 27. It will star Jeff Daniels as Comey, Brendan Gleeson as President Donald Trump, Kingsley Ben-Adir as former President Barack Obama, Michael Kelly as former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Peter Coyote as former FBI Director and Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates.

The show, which is in two parts totaling four hours altogether, is written and directed by Captain Phillips and Richard Jewell writer Billy Ray.

Comey’s A Higher Loyalty was published in 2018 following his dismissal by Trump as FBI Director the year before.

“The central themes that Comey returns to throughout this impassioned book are the toxic consequences of lying; and the corrosive effects of choosing loyalty to an individual over truth and the rule of law,” the New York Times reported in a review of the book, adding that it gives readers “near-cinematic accounts of what Comey was thinking when, as he’s previously said, Trump demanded loyalty from him during a one-on-one dinner at the White House; when Trump pressured him to let go of the investigation into his former national security adviser Michael T. Flynn; and when the president asked what Comey could do to ‘lift the cloud’ of the Russia investigation.”

Showtime promoted The Comey Rule last week with a bizarre “F*ck you, James Comey” music video.

Watch above via Showtime.

