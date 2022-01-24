‘Simply Deranged’: CNN’s New Day Rips RFK Jr’s ‘Really Embarrassing’ Anti-Vax Speech In Which He Invoked the Holocaust

CNN’s John Berman, Brianna Keilar, and S.E. Cupp tore into Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for comparing vaccine mandate opponents to Jews hiding from the Nazis during the Holocaust.

Berman set the stage on New Day by warning viewers of the “deranged, dishonest, offensive” comments from Kennedy that he was about to air. The CNN host was referring to Kennedy’s speech in Washington where he dove into numerous conspiracy theories about how vaccine mandates were all part of a scheme involving satellites, Bill Gates, and 5G mobile networks to establish totalitarian control over society.

“Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did,” Kennedy declared. “I visited in 1962 East Germany with my father and met people who had climbed the wall and escaped, so it was possible — many died doing it, but it was possible.”

Kennedy’s comments drew widespread outrage on Sunday, along with numerous reminders that Frank was murdered by the Nazis when she and her family were discovered and sent to concentration camps. It was to that point Berman pronounced Kennedy’s remarks “simply deranged, never mind the fact the Nazis wanted to withhold vaccines as part of their genocidal policy.”

Berman asked Cupp for her take on the speech, and she said “you can’t deal with the argument on its merits because it’s bonkers. It is also really embarrassing.” Cupp also noted that Kennedy’s family released an op-ed years ago to offer their regret for his anti-vaccine, conspiratorial lunacy.

“You can sense the embarrassment and the heartbreak there,” Cupp said. “It’s embarrassing because he is an incredibly educated person and some that would bring some credibility to a lot of these idiotic conspiracy theories, baseless conspiracy theories, from one of America’s favorite families. This is ugly, ignorant stuff.”

Keilar figured that Kennedy’s comments reflect a recent trend among people trying to minimize the Holocaust. Cupp concurred by saying there’s a “weird intersectionality between anti-vaxxers, conspiracy theorists and folks who like to doubt the severity of the Holocaust.”

“When the Auschwitz Memorial is disappointed in you, I think that’s the worst place you can be,” Cupp concluded. She was referring to the tweet the memorial sent out in response to the remarks.

Exploiting of the tragedy of people who suffered, were humiliated, tortured & murdered by the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany – including children like Anne Frank – in a debate about vaccines & limitations during global pandemic is a sad symptom of moral & intellectual decay. — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 23, 2022

Watch above, via CNN.

