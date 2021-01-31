Saturday Night Live’s cold open took an apocalyptic look at the year of 2021 so far.

The Saturday night segment spoofed pop-culture and political figures, including QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey, a GameStop investor, O. J. Simpson, and Tom Brady.

SNL actor Kate McKinnon played the interviewer’s role in the segment where she asked the various characters questions about current news items.

“Hello and welcome to ‘What Still Works?’ where we look at every part of American society and wonder, what still works? It’s a new year, and we have a new president, so some things should work, but do they?” McKinnon said, opening up the skit.

“Our first topic is government, and already I have my doubts. Joining us is a congresswoman from Georgia who’s been promoting QAnon conspiracy theories. Please welcome Marjorie Taylor Greene,” McKinnon added.

“Thanks for having me. Gun?” asked Cecily Strong, playing Greene.

“So, Congresswoman Greene, hard to say those words together, what are some of the theories you believe in and have been promoting?”

“How much time you got?” said Strong. “Okay, first off, I believe the Parkland shooting was a hoax. The teachers were actors, and the children were dolls. I believe 9/11 was a hoax. Did anyone actually see it happen? I’ve also told my supporters that they should physically murder Nancy Pelosi. She’s this lady I work with now.”

McKinnon then spoke to other cast members playing a GameStop investor named “Derek Boner,” Zuckerberg, Dorsey, and Simpson, but none of them left her with an optimistic view of America in 2021.

Her last hope was Brady.

The segment concluded with McKinnon interviewing the night’s host, John Krasinski, playing Brady, who she said “might be the only thing in America that still works” until she asked him, “and it’s not like your a weird Trump guy, right?”

But Krasinski just said, “thanks for having me,” and walked out.

“And thank you for watching ‘What Still Works.’ I’ve been Kate McKinnon as myself, slowly losing my mind, along with all of you. Stay strong or weak. Weak is a great option, too. And live from New York, it’s Saturday night,” McKinnon concluded.

Watch above, via NBC.

