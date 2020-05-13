Tucker Carlson continued swiping at Dr. Anthony Fauci after going on a tear last night against the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director for comments he’s made during the coronavirus crisis.

In a teaser for the actual segment, Carlson mockingly called Fauci a “stone-cold genius who you are not allowed to question,” again saying Fauci has been “wrong quite a bit” and adding “sometimes he’s absurd.”

Carlson then went on to say, “We’re not attacking him, okay? We’re just, as, citizens, asking questions. What the hell is going on?”

The actual segment involved Carlson looking back at the following exchange from a Fauci TV appearance in January:

DAVID ASMAN: China has been known to fiddle with their stats before. Do you trust what they are telling us about this illness? ANTHONY FAUCI: From what I can see right now, they are really being much, much more transparent than what happened with SARS, where they really kept back information for a while. It was really embarrassing to them. They’re really transparent now, they put the sequence of the virus up on the public database right away, so in that respect they’ve been transparent.

Carlson said, “I’m kind of surprised that Dr. Fauci would say that China was so transparent.”

Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News medical contributor, knocked Fauci on not just that, but on his comments over lockdowns and school reopenings.

President Donald Trump has, of course, been highly critical of China during the coronavirus crisis. Around that same time in January, though, he tweeted, “China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!”

China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

You can watch Carlson’s comments above, via Fox News.

