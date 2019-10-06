The stunning showdown on Meet the Press Sunday between Chuck Todd and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) absolutely lit up social media — with observers noting that the NBC host was completely furious with his guest.

After Todd name-checked Peter Strzok and Lisa Page in response to a question on President Donald Trump‘s dealings with Ukraine, the Meet the Press moderator lost it.

“I have no idea why Fox News propaganda stuff is popping up on here,” Todd said. “I have no idea.”

“Because this is underlining exactly why President Trump is upset, and why his supporters are upset, with the news media!” Johnson said.

Todd largely drew raves for his performance, while Johnson faced an avalanche of criticism. Here’s a sampling:

It's easy to inject Gateway Pundit conspiracy theories directly into your frontal lobe every morning until they start framing people you've met for treason. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 6, 2019

Another crackpot heard from — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 6, 2019

Well, Sen. Ron Johnson's profile in courage has gone poof. — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) October 6, 2019

Holy. Fucking. Shit. Chuck Todd got PISSED, y'all. WATCH: Ron Johnson was asked why he winced, brings up a conspiracy theory, can't answer a simple fucking question to save his life.#PerryMadeMeDoIt #sundaymorning #sundaythoughts #secondwhistleblowerpic.twitter.com/yOtvHTSM4I — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 6, 2019

Dear Republicans:

You can be Will Hurd or you can be Ron Johnson. History will remember long after Trump is out of office. https://t.co/7jx80Bvx8B — Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) October 6, 2019

Sen Ron Johnson is a great comedian. He is back peddling so fast on chick Todd he may trip over his own feet. What a pathetic soul. — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) October 6, 2019

After watching the truly most embarrassing moment yet with @SenRonJohnson on @MeetThePress this morning, it is important to remind America that he spent July 4th 2018 in Russia with 7 other Senators meeting with Putin. pic.twitter.com/tJxCCs1YV4 — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) October 6, 2019

We are all Chuck Todd today. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 6, 2019

The degree to which @realDonaldTrump holds the @GOP in his thrall was apparent in the remarkable appearance of @RonJohnsonWI on @MTP with @chucktodd. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) October 6, 2019

Yeah, I’ve criticized @chucktodd a lot on here, but this was a surprisingly strong showing. https://t.co/DEC3WlNdzr — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 6, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com