Stunning Meet the Press Interview Sets Twitter Ablaze: ‘Chuck Todd Got PISSED,’ Sen. Ron Johnson ‘A Pathetic Soul’

By Joe DePaoloOct 6th, 2019, 12:59 pm

The stunning showdown on Meet the Press Sunday between Chuck Todd and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) absolutely lit up social media — with observers noting that the NBC host was completely furious with his guest.

After Todd name-checked Peter Strzok and Lisa Page in response to a question on President Donald Trump‘s dealings with Ukraine, the Meet the Press moderator lost it.

“I have no idea why Fox News propaganda stuff is popping up on here,” Todd said. “I have no idea.”

“Because this is underlining exactly why President Trump is upset, and why his supporters are upset, with the news media!” Johnson said.

Todd largely drew raves for his performance, while Johnson faced an avalanche of criticism. Here’s a sampling:

