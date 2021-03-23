Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) ducked out of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s gun violence hearing for a Fox News interview where he faced no questions about his positions on gun rights following the Boulder supermarket shooting.

Cruz joined Harris Faulkner on her show after using his time at the hearing to rip Senate Democrats for their “ridiculous theatre” in calling for gun control after the shootings in Colorado and Georgia. The interview also took place shortly after the Boulder police department held a press conference in order to name the shooting victims and provide updates on the situation.

Instead of focusing on any of that, Faulkner and Cruz focused on the Biden administration’s handling of the southern border crisis and lack of transparency with the media. Faulkner cleared the way for Cruz’s harangue at multiple points, and eventually, she asked him about how Vice President Kamala Harris “laughed off” a question about whether she planned on visiting the border.

Fox played a video of the Harris exchange, showing her chuckling as she said she wouldn’t go to the border “today, but I have before and I’m sure I will again.” Cruz leaped on that by accusing Harris of laughing at the migrant children in the middle of the crisis.

“The attitude of Kamala and Joe Biden is they’re laughing at them,” Cruz said. “That is not compassionate. That is not giving a damn…The reaction of the Biden administration and Kamala Harris is just to laugh and to keep making it worse. They still won’t fix it.”

The interview concluded after Cruz railed at the “mainstream media,” calling journalists “cheerleaders for the Biden administration,” claimed “the media would have lost their minds” if this was happening under Donald Trump. Cruz conveniently neglected to note that lots of media figures and news outlets have been calling out the Biden administration over the border situation.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]