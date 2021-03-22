CNN’s Jake Tapper opened his show Monday talking about the surge of unaccompanied migrant children at the border and the lack of media access to border facilities.

The Biden administration has been questioned over when reporters will be allowed into those facilities, and MSNBC’s Katy Tur said earlier Monday it’s a “very frustrating” lack of transparency.

Tapper noted how the public got some pictures from inside one Texas facility, but only because they were sent by a member of Congress to news outlets.

“We saw this rare look inside these facilities since the Biden administration has not granted news media access to the facilities, citing covid restrictions, despite the president’s promise in his inaugural distress to always level with you,” Tapper said.

He added, “Blocking access to the news media is not leveling with the American people, Mr. President.”

