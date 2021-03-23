While it wasn’t quite the anti-Trump harangue that viewers have come to expect, Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough showed that he is unafraid to cast a critical view of the Biden administration, as he pretty much went off on what he called a “permissive policy” that, in his esteem, is luring underaged and undocumented immigrants that are currently overwhelming border facilities and, yes, creating a crisis.

Scarborough echoed many of the Biden critics one sees on other channels, effectively saying that President Joe Biden has really botched this remarkably predictable problem by sending a message across Central America, that if you’re an unaccompanied minor and make that really dangerous trek, the United States is going to let you in.

Following a clip in which Press Secretary Jen Psaki pushed back on a briefing question about calling what is going on at the border a “crisis,” Scarborough opened by explaining what is causing the border crisis. He mentioned humanitarian aid to Central American countries, but his focus was on what he deemed to be soft rhetoric from the Biden Administration.

“As long as you have a permissive immigration policy, you’re going to have a crisis at the border,” he said. And yes, we have United States Senators from Connecticut, Democrats, liberals, that are talking about tears in their eyes, when they look at the situation that these children are in. That’s a crisis! At the border!”

Scarborough continued by saying as long as the Biden Administration has a “permissive policy” at the border, where it is “dangerous for the children—because more children are going to keep coming—until you tell them, no, we’re not going to let them in…”

Co-host Mika Brzezinksi chimed in, “You do understand they are saying that now. They’re sending ads…”

“No, they’re saying, don’t come, but they’re still not saying, we’re not going to let unaccompanied minors in,” Scarborough shot back, making his point clear to the multitude of politically minded centrists who take their cues from the morning show host.

Watch above via MSNBC.

