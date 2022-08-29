Ted Cruz Says Trump ‘Broke’ Liz Cheney: She Has ‘Just Become a Liberal Democrat’

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) claimed that Liz Cheney’s opposition to Donald Trump proves the ex-president “broke” the outgoing Republican congresswoman, who he pronounced a “liberal.”

On his Verdict show, Cruz declared, “There are some people who Donald Trump just broke. They hate Trump so much that their mind went on the fritz.” He proclaimed Cheney has become politically “unrecognizable” and “a left-wing Democrat” even though it would’ve been “ludicrous” to say that about her years ago.

While he criticized the hawkishness of the Cheney family, Cruz continued to concede that “on taxes, on social issues, on most issues, Liz Cheney was a down-the-road conservative Republican.”

“Then Trump came into power, and her mind just shattered,” he added. Instead of saying anything about how Cheney’s congressional voting record shows that she was aligned with Trump on policy about 93 percent of the time, Cruz decided to simply announce that Cheney “has just become a liberal Democrat.”

“Cheney’s circus act on the January 6th Commission is indistinguishable from what Nancy Pelosi would say. It’s indistinguishable from what Chuck Schumer would say,” he continued. On the subject of Cheney’s defeat in her bid for re-election, Cruz said, “the reason is simple: she doesn’t represent the people of Wyoming anymore. The people of Wyoming are conservative, and she has decided she is a Washington D.C. left-wing Democrat now, so it’s completely unsurprising.”

Cruz went on by sneering at how even though Cheney was “trounced by the voters,” she remained defiant in her concession speech by calling to uphold the principles of democracy above party politics. Since Cheney has announced her plan to politically operate against Cruz and other 2020 election deniers, the Texas senator says he considers it a “badge of honor” to be on her list of foes.

Watch above via Verdict With Ted Cruz.

