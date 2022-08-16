Liz Cheney Says She Could Have ‘Easily’ Won Primary, But Decided to Defy Trump Instead

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said she could have handily won a fourth term to represent the state of Wyoming in the House, but instead made herself a sacrificial lamb to oppose former President Donald Trump.

After she lost in a landslide to Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman, Cheney said she put her principles before her career.

In a concession speech, the vice chair of the Jan. 6 House select committee said:

A little over a year ago, I received a note from a gold star father. He said to me standing up for truth honors all who gave all. And have thought of his words every single day since then. I thought of them because they are a reminder of how we must all conduct ourselves. We must conduct ourselves in a way that is worthy of the men and women who wear the uniform of this nation. In particular, of those who have given the ultimate sacrifice. This is not a game.

The Wyoming Republican also said she feels it is the duty of every American to defend democracy.

Cheney added:

Two years ago, I won this primary with 73% of the vote. I could easily have done the same again. The path was clear, but it would’ve required that I go along with President Trump’s lie about the 2020 election. It would’ve required that I enable his ongoing efforts to unravel our democratic system and attack the foundations of our republic. That was a path I could not and would not take. No house seat, no office in this land, is more important than the principles that we are all sworn to protect. And I well understood the potential political consequences of abiding by my duty our republic relies upon the goodwill of all candidates for office.

Cheney concluded of Hageman, “She won. I called her to concede the race. This primary election is over.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com