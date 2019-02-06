Ted Lieu: The Last Two Years Republicans Have Shown They ‘Didn’t Care About the Wall’

Democratic California Rep. Ted Lieu ripped into President Donald Trump‘s “big beautiful wall” the morning after the President’s State of the Union address, saying it will never happen because even Republicans demonstrably don’t care about it.

“For the last two years we saw that Republican legislators frankly didn’t care about the wall,” Lieu told MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson Wednesday morning, saying it’s because Trump’s wall is “inefficient and a wasteful use of money. I think it’s fascinating that Donald Trump’s going to go down to El Paso, because the Republican member of Congress down there that represents El Paso opposes Trump’s wall.”

The Democratic congressman expressed optimism that a bipartisan deal will be reached in Congress on border security and immigration before February 15th, adding he is sure it won’t conclude with the kind of wall that the President and his base said they wanted.

The type of border security that could be established, says Lieu, “might have some physical barriers, some additional border security at our ports of entry.”

“It’s not going to be the big, beautiful wall that Donald Trump envisions,” he said, laughing.

Lieu added that because Trump “has been all over the place with his definition of the wall,” House members have begun to ignore him and start working internally to come to a bipartisan agreement on border security, ahead of any vote.

“Then we’ll put it on the president’s desk and see what he does,” he added.

Watch the clip above, courtesy of MSNBC.

[Featured image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com