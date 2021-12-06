The Blaze interviewed white supremacist and anti-Semite Nick Fuentes last week.

The Dec. 3 episode of the show, You Are Here, hosted by Elijah Schaffer and Sydney Watson, even had an awkward conversation with Fuentes, about women.

“I dare say, from many of my understanding of many of your viewpoints, you also promote, like, the way of interacting with women. And I go, ‘Have you been in a relationship with a woman,’” asked Watson.

“No,” replied Fuentes, who is 23.

“have you been in a relationship with a woman?”

“no” pic.twitter.com/DpUFpy9QJV — hannah gais (@hannahgais) December 5, 2021

“So how are you telling other people how to behave toward women when you yourself have not had any actual physical interaction with them in a romantic capacity or, in fact, in any capacity where you uphold them in a way that treats them with respect,” asked Watson. “If you’re out here arguing that women are basically half the value of … I’m not going to put words in your mouth because that’s not right.”

“You are looking to some other regimes around the world that do think that women are half the value of a man,” she continued. “And I have to question what kind of a person who’s had no experience with women is in a position to basically promote these ideas.”

“Well I’m having an experience with a woman right now,” said Fuentes with a laugh. “And I’ve had lots of experience with women in my life, not romantically per se, but I’ve talked to enough women. I’ve known enough women to know, sort of, what’s going on.”

Fuentes has a history of bigotry. According to the Anti-Defamation League:

Fuentes seeks to carve out a space that deliberately and publicly challenges the mainstream conservative movement while doubling down on themes central to the white supremacist movement. Fuentes and his America First adherents vocally support the closure of the U.S. borders to immigrants, while opposing “liberal” values such as feminism and LGBTQ+ rights. Fuentes views these societal changes as the “bastardized Jewish subversion of the American creed. The Founders never intended for America to be a refugee camp for nonwhite people.” He often uses his platform to further conspiracy theories about the impending destruction of the white race, also known as “white genocide.” In one [t]weet, Fuentes stated, “Our civilization is being dismantled, our people are being genocided, and conservatives can’t think past what will play well with liberal media in the next election.”

Watch above, via The Blaze.

