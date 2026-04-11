WATCH: Donald Trump Enters UFC 327 to Big Roar — Then Approaches Joe Rogan After Podcast Star Has Ripped Iran War

President Donald Trump received his usual warm welcome when he entered the arena at UFC 327 on Saturday night in Miami while flanked by UFC boss Dana White and several members of his family, including daughters Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump.

The Kaseya Center erupted in a pretty big cheer when Trump and his entourage walked out of the tunnel, with a tune from MAGA fan Kid Rock blaring over the stadium speakers.

Trump waved to the crowd while quickly making his way over to the announcing table, where he greeted podcast star and UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

The president pointed at Rogan and shook his hand while telling him something for a few seconds; it appeared pretty chummy, with Rogan smiling widely and leaning in as Trump told him something in his ear.

Their warm embrace stands out, considering Rogan has been fairly critical of the president lately.

Rogan slammed Trump last month for launching the Iran war, saying it could spur “World War III.” He also argued Trump has “betrayed” his MAGA base by starting the war — even though polling shows Trump voters overwhelmingly support the president on it.

The Joe Rogan Experience host endorsed Trump in 2024 and famously had him on his podcast weeks before the election, but last week announced he was “politically homeless.” He also pondered if Trump started Operation Epic Fury to distract Americans from the Epstein Files.

You can see Trump’s walk out below, from the UFC on TNT Sports X account:

Donald Trump makes his entrance ahead of the tonights fights 🇺🇸#UFC327 | Stream TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/A6FkCopOBc — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) April 12, 2026

Trump can also be seen greeting Secretary of State Marco Rubio afterwards. Both men were in Miami while Vice President JD Vance was holding a 15-hour marathon meeting with Iranian leaders in Pakistan, working to make a deal to open the Strait of Hormuz and end the war.

Other members of Trump’s crew who walked out with him were granddaughter Kai Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

Tonight’s fights are being streamed on Paramount+, like all other UFC events.

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