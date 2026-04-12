Trump Reportedly Debates Restarting ‘Limited Military Strikes’ To Bring Iran Back To The Table

President Donald Trump is reportedly debating whether to restart “limited military strikes” against Iran in an attempt to recharge negotiations now that peace talks in Pakistan have failed.

Vice President J.D. Vance, Jared Kushner, and special envoy Steve Witkoff left Islamabad, Pakistan on Sunday without reaching a deal with Iranian leaders to end the war; Vance said the Trump administration was seeking an “affirmative commitment” that Iran would not pursue nuclear weapons, but the Iranians shot it down.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday evening, “President Trump and his advisers are looking at resuming limited military strikes in Iran in addition to the U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as a way to break a stalemate in peace talks, according to officials and people familiar with the situation.”

Officials told the Journal that Trump could also resume “a full-fledged bombing campaign,” although that option was “less likely” due to a fear of further destabilizing the Gulf region.

Trump announced Sunday that he was ordering a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in an attempt to pressure Iran. Later in the day, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) provided details.

CENTCOM posted to X that the “blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports” will begin at 10 a.m. ET Monday.

The statement continued:

The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. CENTCOM forces will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports. Additional information will be provided to commercial mariners through a formal notice prior to the start of the blockade.

Trump has waffled on what to do about the Strait of Hormuz since Iran began mining the area and attacking oil tankers trying to move through. On CBS News’s Face the Nation Sunday, host Margaret Brennan summed up Trump’s shifting positions during an interview with Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH):

At the outset of the war, March 3rd, he said the Navy would begin escorting tankers. “No matter what, the U.S. will ensure the free flow of energy to the world.” March 9th, he said he was still thinking about taking it over. March 15th, he said it was someone else’s problem — our allies would take care of it. “Maybe we shouldn’t even be there. We don’t need it. We have a lot of oil.” Six days later, he threatened online the U.S. would attack Iran’s power plants if it didn’t open the strait within 48 hours. March 26th, he went back to blaming allies, saying he’s disappointed in NATO.

“And then, he announced a two-week ceasefire, saying Iran had agreed to open the strait,” Brennan continued before mentioning the blockade.

Approximately 20% of the world’s oil passes through the strait via tanker.

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