Crowd Goes Nuts Cheering When Comic David Cross Jokes About Trump Dying: ‘The Late Donald Trump’

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SiriusXM radio host Dean Obeidallah was stunned by the moment comic David Cross made a joke about President Donald Trump dying — and the audience erupted in wild cheers and laughter.

Cross just dropped a new special entitled “The End of The Beginning of The End” that features a bit in which the comic sings a song made up of Trump quotes, and caps it off by telling the crowd it was written by “the Late Donald Trump.”

The audience laughed loudly, then cheered when Cross wistfully mused that “Someday we’ll be able to say that.”

The comic was a guest on Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, during which the host asked him about the crowd’s over-the-top reaction to the idea of Trump dying, and what he makes of the fact that he won despite the hatred of many:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: When you said, written by the late Donald Trump and the crowd organically cheers, to me, do you feel like the connection, the people like us, patriotic Americans who love this country, who despise Donald Trump, it is more personal? Like if you had said that about Bush, the late George Bush, and I used to do jokes about Bush at the time, I don’t think there was that kind of anger towards him. Maybe to Cheney, but with Trump it’s really like, there’s something personal about this. DAVID CROSS: Well, he makes it personal. George Bush never made it personal, I didn’t like his policies and thought he was full of shit, but Trump makes it personal. He forces you to make it personal so, yeah. And the audience took it personally DEAN OBEIDALLAH: I think, no, I thought the level of the laughter, I said that really, to me, that’s what kind of was like mm very interesting. And then you sang the exact lyrics. How quick, like when you actually said to the audience, think about what he said. And it was a speech right before election day about women. DAVID CROSS: Yeah, it was in Michigan. It was a rally in Michigan, and I think it was 12 days before the election, I believe. DEAN OBEIDALLAH: And then so he talks about women, you’ll be protected, you’ll safe, and whether you like it or not. I couldn’t remember. DAVID CROSS: You will be protected and I will be your protector and then some more stuff and then you will be protected whether you like it or not. DEAN OBEIDALLAH: It’s a man, adjudicated as a rapist. That’s not like the, you don’t want to hear that garbage from him. But what does that say? Like this guy won. DAVID CROSS: It says where we are in America, it speaks to our media, it speaks to the fecklessness of Democrats, it speaks to what is the true nature of Americans and what can be appealed to, which I think is very human as we’re seeing, it’s it speaks to the education system. Um, so yeah.

Watch above via The Dean Obeidallah Show, and watch the full censored version of the special here.

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