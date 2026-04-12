Hasan Piker Brands Republican Party ‘Biggest Terrorist’ Group on Earth

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Popular socialist streamer Hasan Piker branded the Republican Party the “biggest terrorist” organization on the planet in an interview with Pod Save America co-host and former Barack Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau on Sunday.

Piker made the eyebrow-raising comment after saying he has been disenchanted with the Democratic Party and how it has been “taking my vote for granted.” Favreau said he agreed the Dems aren’t perfect, but compared to the Republicans they look great.

“But you see, as we head into these [elections], after what we’ve lived through these last [few] years, the stakes and the stark difference between even a Democrat who you and I may find not up-to-par, to say the least, versus Vance or whoever the f*ck they put up?” Favreau said.

“Of course. I mean, I hate Republicans. I oppose them, I say that all the time,” Piker said. “I think that the Republicans are far more damaging — the biggest domestic terrorist in this country, the biggest terrorist internationally is the Republican Party.”

He added, “not only that, I want to fight against the growing fascist movement in this country.”

Piker has been in the news a lot lately as some Democrats debate whether or not it is worth being associated with the famous Twitch streamer. CNN anchor Jake Tapper recently called out Piker for a number of “outrageous, if not bigoted” comments over the years, including Piker saying America “deserved” to be attacked on September 11, and more recently saying it would be “f*cking hilarious” if “inbred” Orthodox Jews in Israel get killed fighting in Lebanon.

Piker has also called Hamas “the lesser of two evils” when comparing the terrorist organization and Israel.

Tapper also read from a recent Wall Street Journal column that argued Piker was “anti-American, anti-women, anti-Western and anti-Semitic. No Democrat should engage with him.”

But many have engaged with him. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) has taken chummy pictures with Piker, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has streamed with him, and Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed just held a rally that featured Piker as his special guest.

Piker has also received fawning coverage from media outlets like The New York Times, which called him “a progressive mind in a body made for the ‘manosphere'”; the article included a photo shoot with a beanie-clad Piker at a basketball court. And just last week, The Bulwark’s Tim Miller argued liberal politicians would be foolish to shun Piker.

Watch above via YouTube.

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