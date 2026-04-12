Trump Posts Jesus-Like Picture of Himself Performing Miracle on Sick Man, Minutes After Ramping Up Feud With Pope Leo

President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself seemingly in the role of Jesus Christ on Sunday night, complete with the robe-donning president reinvigorating a sick man with his healing hand while a nurse looked on and an American Eagle soared above.

The bizarre — and some would probably argue sacrilegious — post was made about 40 minutes after the president went off on Pope Leo XIV in a blistering social media rant. More on that below.

Trump’s picture had a lot going on in it. Beyond the aforementioned details, a praying woman and a man wearing what looks to be some sort of ICE uniform look on pensively as Trump works his miracle.

The president’s hand is lit up in a holy manner, and behind him is the American flag and the Statue of Liberty; fighter jets and what appears to be soldiers who have become angels are also seen above Trump; an American soldier is also seen watching Trump as he cures the man in a hospital bed.

You can check it out for yourself below:

The president’s post followed his scorched earth rant that ripped the pope for his recent criticism of the Iran war. Trump branded the pope “WEAK” on crime and nuclear weapons and said he had “terrible” thoughts on foreign policy.

He even pulled the president’s brother into the beef, with Trump saying he liked the pope’s bro Louis Prevost “much better” because he was “all MAGA.”

Trump made the post after Pope Leo ramped up his criticism of the Iran war last week.

The pope condemned Trump’s threat to wipe out a “whole civilization” in Iran if its theocratic leaders did not make a deal, calling it “truly unacceptable.” He then spoke out against the war three days later, saying “God does not bless any conflict.”

Those comments followed the pope ripping the Trump administration’s “extremely disrespectful” treatment of illegal immigrations last year.

Shortly after his Truth Social post, Trump doubled down on his anti-Leo comments while speaking to reporters in front of Air Force One on Sunday night.

“We don’t like a pope that’s going to say it’s okay [for Iran] to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

He added, “I am not a big fan of Pope Leo. He’s a very liberal person, and he’s a man that doesn’t believe in stopping crime.”

Watch Trump’s comments above via NewsNation.

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