The Five Reacts To Biden’s New Covid Measures: It’s ‘Marxism’ That Is ‘Targeting 80 Million Americans Who Don’t Trust Him’

President Joe Biden rolled out new measures designed to stop the spread of Covid-19 on Thursday. Speaking from the White House, Biden said he would require all federal employees to be vaccinated against the virus, as well as employees of contractors with which the government does business. Biden will also ask the Department of Labor to require all companies with at least 100 employees to require their workers be vaccinated or receive weekly testing for the virus.

Additionally, Biden used firm language to address those Americans who are unvaccinated. “My message to unvaccinated Americans is this,” he stated. “What more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see? We’ve made vaccinations free, safe, and convenient. The vaccine is FDA approved.”

Biden concluded his speech and left without taking questions from the press.

Cohosts of The Five were less than impressed by Biden’s announcements.

“He’s an angry man, he’s a bitter man,” said Jesse Watters. “He’s humiliated by the Afghanistan situation. He’s upset with the economic recovery, where it should be but it’s not, so he’s that taking the anger out on the unvaxxed. He’s targeting 80 million Americans who don’t trust him, don’t trust the media, for good reason.”

Watters accused Biden of “trying to divide the country against itself for political exploitation.”

The cohost suggested giving the vaccines to trusted physicians to administer to patients they already know.

“Basically, he said the unvaxxed are the new terrorists,” said Greg Gutfeld, who said Biden “showed more anger toward that 80 million” than he did toward the Taliban.

“He was blowing his own horn because he blew it in Afghanistan,” he added.

Jeanine Pirro accused Biden of “constantly ginning up anger in our society.”

“It’s all this Marxism thing that’s following through everything that they’re doing,” she added.

Pirro noted she’s had Covid and is fully vaccinated before asking, “How am I at risk from someone who doesn’t get the vaccine?”

Geraldo Rivera responded by saying her grandchildren could be at risk considering they’re unvaccinated.

