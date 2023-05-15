NewsNation host Chris Cuomo tore into President Joe Biden’s administration for refusing to tackle the border crisis on Monday and accused both major political parties of allowing it to continue for their own gain.

“You heard all the politics about how there was going to be an invasion and now there’s literally almost no one here, and for you, the absence of people should be more frightening than seeing the big groups because when you see big groups, that means you know where migrants are,” said Cuomo live from the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas.

Cuomo said that while did not want to “create a boogeyman,” the absence of the migrants was alarming, and he criticized the media for refusing to cover the border just because it was absent of big crowds.

“The media made a big mistake taking a pass on this because we don’t have the spectacle of massive crowds, okay?” Cuomo said. “The absence should be more frightening because we need to know the answer of where they are, and it really is an indication of how broken this system is.”

The host suggested the lack of large groups of migrants at the border may indicate they’ve been moved deeper into the U.S.

Cuomo claimed the border was “not secure because that’s the way the people in power prefer it,” and he singled out both President Biden and the political left and right:

Right and left are wholly unreasonable on this issue. The right couldn’t wait for the hordes to come through, and then when they did and we have our president laughing, “Ha ha ha. It’s not as bad as you expected.” Really? With record numbers being processed and released into America. It’s no laughing matter, but if it is a joke, the joke is on us, because the people in power are allowing this to continue.

The NewsNation host then recalled Jeh Johnson, the Secretary of Homeland Security during former President Barack Obama’s administration, saying in 2019 that more than 1,000 migrants at the border was enough to overwhelm the system:

So it was a crisis at 1000, looking at 4,000, but it’s not a crisis now. Why? Because language matters, and this is about politics of fear and resisting politics of fear. That’s why I can’t get ride alongs with CBP and I can’t get the access to them I usually get when I’m covering the border. Why? Because the administration doesn’t want too many images of what the reality is here because they’re trying to control the perception as much as the reality. Of course it’s a crisis. Of course it can be fixed. But it is so demonstrably true that this problem works better for politicians than any solution. It works better for Senator Ted Cruz to show up in Brownsville and say, ‘This is a travesty. It’s going to be even worse,’ and then take off. It works better for the left to say, ‘Look, wasn’t so bad. Look how nice it is behind Cuomo. What else you want? They’re gone.’ Yeah, but where are they?

Cuomo also criticized the media for not covering the problems faced by those who live along the border. Cuomo aired a series of interviews recorded with local residents, including one woman who said migrants had routinely broken into her property, scared her daughter, and even hid under her car.

Watch above via NewsNation.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com